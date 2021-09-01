This Forbidden Haunted Underground New York Cave Is a Halloween Must

Experience a hair-raising tour underground, walking through forbidden New York caves with only a lantern to guide the way....if you dare.

The Haunted Cave Lantern Tour along the Erie Canal is back for 2021. The eerie guided tour leads you along the dark waters of the Erie Canal, telling folklore, tales, and creepy stories as you enter the forbidden tunnels and caves under Lockport, New York where it's 55 degrees year-round. You'll walk by stalactites, flowstones, various geological formations, and artifacts left behind by those who built the tunnel in the early days of the Erie Canal.

The Haunted Cave Lantern Tour on the Erie Canal has been a staple in Western New York for more than 40 years and was even profiled on an episode of the Ghost Hunters TV show.

Dates and ticket prices for the 2021 haunted tour will be announced soon.

-Reservations must have a minimum of 2 to book

-Tours are 70 min. and leave from the cave office

-Free parking is available

-Be ready approximately 15 minutes before the boat leaves

-Guests must be older than 8-years-old

-No backpacks, shoulder bags, purses, handbags or animals are allowed

-Come prepared for the weather. Dress appropriatetly

-No refunds are available

-Due to current health restrictions, the boat ride will not be part of the Haunted Cave tour this Halloween season

You can buy online or at the ticket office, located in downtown Lockport, New York at 5 Gooding Street next to the Pine Street Bridge overlooking the Erie Canal and Lockport Locks.

Learn more on Lockport Caves and the Haunted Lantern Tour at Lockportcave.com or on their Facebook page.

