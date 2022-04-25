Comedian Daniel Tosh Coming to the Capital Region

The host of one of the longest running shows on Comedy Central will be in the 518 this September. Daniel Tosh, best known as the host Tosh.0 will be making his way to Albany. And we couldn't be happier since one of his most talked about bits featured an Albany guy.

Yes, the gentleman who gave us the Web Redemption, CeWEBrity Profiles, and the absolutely brilliant Pie Smash - Nut tap - Bitch Slap will be gracing the stage at the Palace Theatre in Albany on Wednesday September 14.

There are thousands upon thousands of memorable moments from Tosh.0 over the years, but the one that stands out to us most in the Capital Region is the CeWEBrity Profile Tosh did on the guy known as 'Shoenice'. His talent? Eating stuff that isn't supposed to be eaten. Shoenice goes on to say that Albany is probably the worst place he's ever lived. I guess our limited selection of Preparation H flavors didn't whet his palate.

Hey, maybe he'll make an appearance alongside Tosh at the show.

If you want to score some free tickets, I'll have your chance all week starting at 10am during our 105 minutes of non-stop classic rock.

Tickets will officially go on sale Friday April 29 through Ticketmaster or at the Palace Theatre box office.

BTW, Tosh.0 was canceled by Comedy Central about two years ago, but there's a channel on the Pluto TV app that shows reruns non-stop. This is my go-to channel when I need my fix of disgusting or painful to watch videos.