The only thing worse than coming across a bear in the Adirondacks is coming across a hungry one. A big, hungry one.

Andrea Wheeler came across one that tore apart her chained dumpster in the Hinkley area. Watch as the very large bear rips apart the top to get food inside above.

The Adirondacks and Catskill Mountains are home to bears. When they get hungry, they go hunting. In addition to keeping food sealed to avoid a bear encounter, you should avoid eating or cooking after dark too. Just ask these campers who had a bear join their picnic.

Never leave food in your car unless it's in the trunk. Bears are resourceful. If they know there's food inside, they'll find a way in. Even if they have to use the door handle.

Once the bears are inside the car, the destruction begins...

Remember, you're in their habitat, not the other way around. If there's no food to be found, bears will usually move on. "Bears are opportunistic feeders and will remember where they find easy food, and return to that location frequently," says the DEC.

Bears often cross streets, passing through developed areas, looking for food. "Not every bear that passes by is a problem bear. However, available human food sources can quickly turn them into one," warns the DEC.

You may also want to carry bear spray as a precautionary measure. If a bear does approach, don't give it food. Make noise to scare it away.

Call the DEC Regional Wildlife Office at 518-897-1291 to report any bear encounters. Get more tips on how to reduce human-bear conflicts at DEC.NY.Gov.