Ticketmaster Will Require COVID Vaccination Or Negative Test

One massive part of 2020 you've missed in Central New York, was live concerts. Whether those shows were at the Lakeview, or Turning Stone, all concerts were cancelled. Ticketmaster is planning for the return of live events in 2021, and now they are planning to do it healthy.

According to Billboard, Ticketmaster will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test within a 24-72 hour window before allowing admission to an event. Even though there is currently no vaccine, Pfizer and BioNTech broke news that they had developed a COVID-19 vaccine with a 90-percent trial success rate.

So here's how Ticketmaster plans to roll this policy out: After purchasing a ticket for a concert, fans would need to verify that they have already been vaccinated (which would provide approximately one year of COVID-19 protection) or test negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert.

The length of coverage a test would provide would be governed by regional health authorities -- if attendees of a Friday night concert had to be tested 48 hours in advance, most could start the testing process the day before the event. If it was a 24-hour window, most people would likely be tested the same day of the event at a lab or a health clinic."

If the tests were negative, or the fan was vaccinated, the health pass company would verify the attendee's COVID-19 status to Ticketmaster, which would then issue the fan the credentials needed to access the event or concert. If a fan tested positive or didn't take a test to verify their status, they would not be granted access to the event. There are still many details to work out currently, but this seems to be the plan Ticketmaster is rolling out.