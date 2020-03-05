Three Oneida County Men Arrested For Camden Burglary

Three Oneida County men are facing Burglary charges stemming from an incident in the Town of Camden.

New York State Police say Troopers were called to the scene on State Route 69 in the Town of Camden by a utility crew who witnessed the alleged Burglary in process.

Police say, when confronted by the utility crew two individuals fled into a wooded area and the other fled in a pickup truck. He eventually picked up the other two and they left the scene.

A perimeter was established by law enforcement and eventually the three men were taken into custody without incident and police say the men were caught with the proceeds of their alleged crime.

The accused are 39-year-old Adam Wilson of Taberg, 35-year-old Cory Sauer of Camden and 32-year-old Christopher Walker of Westdale. Each are facing a Burglary charge and others.