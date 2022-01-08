Threatening Voicemail Messages Are Not Fun and Games for Arcade Man

Court Appearances Pending in Two Cases of Telephonic Harassment

Man Arrested for Threatening Voicemail Messages

An Arcade man finds out that leaving threatening voicemail operations is not fun and games.

New York State Police began an investigation after receiving a complaint on December 15, 2021 regarding threatening voicemail messages

Troopers say that their investigation determined that the threatening messages were left on the voicemail of a friend by 56-year-old Jerald Kibler.

He was arrested on January 4, 2022 and was arraigned in Yorkshire Town Court on behalf of the Freedom Town Court.

He was released pending a future court appearance later this month.

Woman Charged with Ten Counts of Falsely Reporting an Incident

A Jamestown woman is under arrest, charged with making false accusations about a man to Child Protective Services.

New York State Police arrested 46-year-old Holly Hoitink on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 following a several months-long investigation. The NYSP says that they “received multiple law enforcement referrals from Child Protective Services alleging crimes” committed by a man. Calls were made between August and November of 2021. Their subsequent investigation “revealed that all of the reports were fictitious and…were all made by Hoitink.”

They located Hoitink at a Jamestown residence. She is charged with ten counts of Falsely Reporting an Incident in the 3rd Degree and is scheduled to appear in Jamestown Court later this month to answer the charges.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. The two incidents posted are separate cases. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

