The games have officially begun! The 2022 Winter Olympics are in full swing over in Beijing. With so many Olympians competing for the United States, it makes you wonder how many are from New York.

In total, there are 16 Olympians this year from New York. This includes those who still live in the state and those who were born here. Remsen native, Erin Hamlin, isn't competing anymore, but you can catch her commentating during the luge competitions.

Here's a breakdown of each category that has a New Yorker in it and what days you can watch them compete.

Alpine Skiing

Who: Tricia Mangan, Buffalo, NY (2-time Olympian)

When: February 3rd-17th, 19th



Bobsled

Who: Hunter Church, Cadyville, NY

When: February 10th-20th



Figure Skating

Who: Ashley Cain-Gribble (Pair Skating), Chelsea Piers, NY. Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance), East Aurora, NY.

When: February 4th, 6-8th, 10th, 12th, 14-15th, 17-19th.



Freestyle Skiing

Who: Chris and Jon Lillis, Pittsford, NY. Olivia Giaccia, Mount Kisco, NY. Devin Logan (2014 Silver Medalist) Oceanside, NY. Dylan Walczyk, Rochester, NY.

When: February 3rd, 5-10th, 13-19th.



Ice Hockey

Who: Nick Abruzzese, Slate Hill, NY. Aaron Ness (NY Islanders), Hayley Scamurra, Gatzville, NY.

When: February 3rd-20th.



Luge

Who: Jonny Gustafson, Massena, NY. Sean Hollander, Lake Placid, NY. Chris Mazdzer, Saranac Lake, NY.

When: February 2nd-10th.



Snowboard

Who: Hagen Kearney, Buffalo, NY. Julia Marino, Brooklyn, NY.

When: February 5-12th, 14-15th.



The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics started on Friday, February 4th and plan to wrap up on Sunday, February 20th. All events are live and available to watch on Peacock and NBC.

20 Fun Facts About The Olympics The most shocking fact is #17, but I think everyone secretly knew #6.

Read on to see the complete list of 20 fun facts below.

Ten Times New York Football Teams Played for the Super Bowl The Giants, Jets and Bills have all made it to the NFL's highest peak, but not every team was good enough to win. Here are ten times NY teams played for the Super Bowl.

Buffalonians Would Hate To See Josh Allen Endorse These Companies