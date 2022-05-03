Two Central NY Restaurants Competing For Best Burger In New York
Could either place take home the bragging rights of having the best burger in the state?
It Sure Seems Like It Could Be Possible
Each year restaurants from all over the Empire State compete for the honor of having the best burger. That designation is given out by the New York State Beef Council, and for 2022, we are down to only 4 restaurants left.
Two Of The Four Call Central New York Home
Both restaurants are in the Syracuse area. One in Syracuse and the other in Brewerton. Both restaurants have put up a worthy contender to take the burger thrown.
Brewer Union Cafe In Brewerton
There is a description that Brewer Union Cafe wrote about their burger on their Facebook page.
The Bam Bam is a Apple and Cherry wood smoked salt crusted hand pattied Angus Burger , cooked to requested Temp and topped with Colby Jack Cheese, a fried Egg, Spicy Chili Crisp and Fried Onion served on a butter griddled NY Hard roll slathered with Smoked Onion and Garlic Aioli. - Brewer Union Cafe / Facebook
Ale 'n' Angus Pub In Syracuse
They also describe how this beauty was made on their Facebook page.
We still have a few days until a winner is crowned, the New York State Beef Council will make that announcement on Monday.
The List Of The Final Four
- Bens Fresh - Benny Burger - Port Jervis, NY
- Illusive Restaurant & Bar - The Empire Smash Burger - Rennselaer, NY
- Brewer Union Cafe - The Bam Bam Burger - Brewerton, NY
- Ale 'n' Angus Pub - Holy Smokes Burger - Syracuse, NY
