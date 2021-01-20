There's nothing quite like a good ol' shake as a great meal replacement option, or something to start your day instead of coffee, maybe something great after a hard workout. Did you know there's a new local business to support and get your shakes from?

After months of driving past only to see a "coming soon" sign, we finally saw yesterday that Simple Shakes in New Hartford was open. Apparently, they've been open for a while now and we truly had no idea.

According to their website, all of their shakes are made fresh with whey protein and oats. There's plenty of options on their menu, including strawberry banana, Poppy's peanut butter, mango madness, raspberry red, and so many others.

Simple Shakes opened their doors officially back in September, but have closed temporarily a few times since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find them at 1720 Burrstone Road, New Hartford, across from Dunkin Currently, their hours are Monday through Friday open 7am - 6pm, Saturday open from 8am - 2pm and closed on Sundays.

Now more than ever, it's super important to shop local. Go check them out and let us know your thoughts!

