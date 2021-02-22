This Iconic Whitesboro Diner is Now For Sale

Maybe purchasing a piece of real estate or a business was on your list of things to accomplish in 2021? If that's the case, there's an opportunity for you to buy an iconic diner in Whitesboro.

According to Pavia Real Estate, the 1950’s Silk City vintage diner, Bev’s Place, is immediately available for purchase. They are still currently operating at 372 Oriskany Boulevard.

Bev's Place serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week from 7 am to 2 pm. Everything on their menu, and their specials, are homemade to provide that warm sense of comfort food.

If you're interested in making the investment, there's 1,100 ± storage space in the lower level, a walk in cooler and it's fully equipped. It's also well maintained.

The asking price is $289,000.

If you're interested in seeing the property or making an offer, Pavia Real Estate has more information.

Credit: Pavia Real Estate

