Grassy Cow Dairy Introduces A New Cheese For Utica and Rome Area

If you're looking to sample a new cheese in the Utica and Rome areas of Central New York, the Grassy Cow Dairy Farm of Remsen has your back.

Introducing their newest cheese- MOO's-arella.

Our take on Mozzarella Cheese, available in brick or curd form.. Either is perfect for melting into a dish or you can try hand stretching the curd for a fun project!"

According to their website, here are the places locally you can buy it, along with their other cheeses:

16 Stone Brewpub – 9542 Main St, Holland Patent, NY

Brimfield Farm Winery – 8300 Brimfield St, Clinton, NY

Charlie Johns Store – 111 Elm Lake Rd, Speculator, NY

Cliff’s Local Markets – Utica Area, Clinton, Port Leyden, Oriskany, Sauquoit

Colwell’s Farm Market and Garden Center – 6007 State Rt 12, Glenfield, NY

Desantis Meat Market – Rt 12 Barneveld, NY

DiOrio’s Supermarket IGA – 2938 NY-28, Old Forge, NY

Farmer’s Markets – Old Forge

Frog Pond Farms – 2001 NY-7, Bainbridge, NY

Holland Patent Farmer’s Cooperative – 9560 Depot Street, Holland Patent, NY

Jones Family Farm – 753 Caldwell Rd, Herkimer NY

Kid’s Farm Market – 9282 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY

Kriemhild Dairy Farm Stand – 1093 NY 12B, Hamilton, NY

Mohawk Village Market – 24 W Main St, Mohawk, NY

North Country Market – 2794 NY-28, Thendara, NY

North Star Orchards – 4741 NY-233 Westmoreland, NY

Northway Stop and Shop – Rt 365 Remsen, NY

Original Herkimer Cheese – 2745 NY-51, Ilion, NY

Peterboro General Store – 4571 Peterboro Rd, Peterboro, NY

Prospect Falls Winery – 400 Academy St, Prospect, NY

Woodland Farm Brewery – 6002 Trenton Rd, Utica, NY"

About Grassy Cow Dairy

Grassy Cow Dairy is located in Remsen New York. You'll find rich, creamy, squeaky, cheese curd made fresh daily with today’s milk. Grassy Cow’s Mission is to use fresh milk from our cows to produce wholesome dairy products with the highest quality possible so that their customers can experience and enjoy the taste of fresh, farm-made milk products. You can read more on them here.