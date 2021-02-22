Canoe believe this amazing snow sculpture in the Adirondacks?

Someone brought back the memories of summer in Saranac Lake with a winter scene you have to see to believe.

There's two snowmen or snowwomen, since we can't tell their gender, paddling a canoe. There's kids and even a dog, sitting on a dock, enjoying the lake. And there's even a snow person driving a motor boat, pulling an inner tube.

I'm not sure who's responsible for the wonderful memories of enjoying the summer season in Saranac Lake, but thank you! It gives us all something to look forward to.

WNY Snow Sculptures

Eric Jones of West Clarksville, New York is a professional pumpkin carver and caricature artist. He uses his unique talent to create stunning snow carvings in western New York. During the Buffalo Bills season, Jones created several sculptures honoring the team.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones

Before the AFC Championship game, Jones built an 8 foot Josh Allen in his yard, from only snow and spray paint.

After the Bills made the playoffs for the first time in decades, Jones built a Bills helmet.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones

Check out Eric's intricate work on several snow carvings he's already created this winter, along with a few amazing pumpkin carvings you have to see to believe.

Spectacular Snow Carvings