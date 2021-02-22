Adult Easter Egg Hunt Coming To Villa Verona Vineyard- Rome Area

Who said Easter Egg Hunts were just for kids? Not the Villa Verona Vineyard in the greater Rome area.

Coming up on Saturday March 27th from Noon till 4PM, Villa Verona Vineyard is hosting an "Adult Easter Egg Hunt" for those children over the age of 21.

Search our vicinity and vineyards for 6 eggs that are guaranteed to have at least $20 worth of prizes!"

Prizes for adults include gift certificates, apparel, coupons, wine accessories, and there will be one grand prize winner.

Tickets also include a free wine standard wine tasting.

This a family-friendly event where children (anyone under 21) are welcome and can find eggs for free too. Kids will have different eggs and prizes vs the adults. All they ask, please purchase children's tickets ahead of time (no cost) so they will know how many kids to plan for.

General admission tickets cost $15, and children are free. Prepare to be walking outside and dress appropriately.

About Villa Verona Vineyard

Villa Verona Vineyard is located 1.7 miles west of Turning Stone Casino and Exit 33 on Route 365. Villa Verona Vineyard was the very first winery in Oneida County, established back in 2014. They currently have a 1600 square foot Tasting Room and Winery, along with a 1600 square foot farm to table Bistro. Wines are made right on property within five stainless steel tanks and five wooden oak barrels.

Out back you can see over 200 grapevines while enjoying a farm to table experience that will please some of the fussiest palates."

You can learn more about them, and hours of operation, right on their website.