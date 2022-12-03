This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.

Wit's End Giftique in Clifton Park not only celebrates the Christmas spirit year round, they also embrace New York State history. For every holiday light and ornament you will see, there are just as many historical items of former businesses from Schuylerville, Troy, Schenectady and more on display. Wit's End will make you nostalgic for Christmas and the Capital Region.

When you arrive at Wit's End, on Route 9 in Clifton Park, you are greeted by the sights and sounds of Christmas with holiday music playing throughout the parking lot. It's what is inside the store that's most impressive.

Once inside Wit's End you can't miss the holiday décor. What you will also see is the old Schuylerville Post Office, the National City Bank clock from Troy, signs from Colonial Ice Cream in Scotia and much more.

Yes, go to Wit's End for the Christmas spirit, the loft dedicated to Christmas ornaments and the shopping experience but also take the time to look beyond the decorations. See the rich history of the Capital Region and beyond on display throughout the 30,000 square foot store. Scroll through the pictures below and see if you remember.

New York's Christmas Store Wit's End Giftique in Clifton Park is much more than a Christmas store. This is a museum for the Capital Region and all of New York State.

