New Yorker Agrees That “Die Hard” Is Not Christmas Movie

Christmas is just weeks away and over the next couple of weeks, you will find many people across New York sitting down with family and friends to watch some holiday movies to get into the Christmas spirit.

One movie that shouldn't be on your Holiday movie list is the action-packed "Die Hard". Yep, since the Bruce Willis movie was released in 1988, a debate has raged on about whether it is a Christmas movie or not.

From one New Yorker to another, I am here to tell you it is not!

Sure this might be a hot take but after having several discussions with several people, I have come to the conclusion that "Die Hard" is not a holiday movie.

I have narrowed down the reasons to five but the first and most condemning one for "Die Hard" not being a Christmas movie is when it takes place.

In the movie, all the action happens in December and there are plenty of Christmas decorations all throughout the movie. This makes people believe that it must be a Christmas movie because of it.

But the plot of the movie is about a terrorist taking over a building. This could happen any time of the year. In the movie, it just happens to happen in December.

Just because something happens in December doesn't mean it is Christmas-related. If the attempted takeover of the Nakatomi Plaza took place in July, would it be a Fourth of July movie? If it took place in February, would it be Valentine's Day movie?

Heck No...so why consider it a Christmas movie because it happens in December?

Again that is only one of the five reasons. Check out all the reasons below.

To be fair, one of my coworkers totally disagrees and you can read why he thinks "Die Hard" is a Christmas Movie HERE.

5 Reasons Die Hard Is NOT A Christmas Movie This is one of the biggest debates of the Holiday season, but I am here to say "Die Hard" is not a Christmas movie.

10 New York State Towns Right Out of a Hallmark Christmas Movie These 10 towns will make you think you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie.