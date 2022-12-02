Free Fast Food For Life In New York State?

Sure, we all want to start the new year as healthy as we can. Quitting smoking, working out more and meal prepping are all part of the plan for 2023. It's really the same as every other year but this IS the year you WILL make the changes...right?

For those who are not as hard on themselves as others and love a good cheeseburger every now and again, there is a cool opportunity. How does FREE McDonald's FOR LIFE sound? Honestly, even as I write this I am thinking about grabbing some for lunch on the way home today.

Beginning December 5, every order completed in the McDonald’s app for at least $1 will enter customers into a contest to win a McGold Card.

Everyone has there favorite fast food and here in the Western New York area we are getting more options every month it seems. There is a new Chick-fil-A in Hamburg and plans are to build at least another in the Northtowns. It was just announced this past week that Sonic is looking to add as many as six more locations around Western New York. We can debate our favorites and who has the best food all day. However, you can't beat the classics like McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's. But when it comes to FREE for LIFE, that is hands down the best value in fast food.

12 WNY Words That Out-Of-Towners Struggle To Pronounce