This Chart Shows You How Long It’s Safe To Keep Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

I don't know about you, but I could've used this chart pretty much every year.

It's like food poisoning roulette at our house every Thanksgiving - we make too much food with the sole intention of having leftovers for days. And then, a few days go by...and a few more...and a few more...and nobody wants to check the turkey to see if it's gone funky.

Of course, if you want to get the most out of your leftovers, the short answer is - FREEZE IT. You can freeze almost ALL of your Thanksgiving leftovers, other than green bean casserole. Freezing can get you several months of leftovers if that's what you're going for.

Personally, our problem is ALWAYS the turkey. The smallest turkey we can find is usually 8-10 lbs and, for three people (our family lives in different states), we always have leftovers. And nobody wants to be "the one" who has to lift the lid and do the sniff test after a few days, right?

Thankfully, the fine folks at tasteofhome.com have given us exactly what we needed - hard numbers. This handy, dandy chart will show you how long you can keep Thanksgiving leftovers, safely. Enjoy your meal!