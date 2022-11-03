New York Earns Top Slot On This National Winter List

One of the things that makes New York such a great place is if you love winter, it's the perfect destination. It's cold here, it snows, you get exactly what you're looking for if you like the winter season.

That's why it's no surprise that New York City, among other cities in our great state ranked on the list for being the Best Winter Holiday Destinations.

WalletHub compared nearly 70 of the largest U.S. metro areas grouped by warm and cold weather. Each destination was analyzed based on 37 key metrics, primarily the expense and hassle of traveling to each location but also on other indicators, such as weather forecasts, safety and variety of activities.

New York City is a pretty iconic place to visit during the winter time because there's always something to do. Between Rockefeller Center's Christmas Tree, ice skating in Bryant Park and Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular, you can't go wrong. Those are just a few of the most popular things to do in the city during the winter.

Along with New York City making the list, Buffalo, Rochester and Albany all made the list as well.

I can honestly say there's a huge difference between winter here in Buffalo/Rochester/Albany compared to New York City, one of those differences being the amount of snowfall. We all know we get WAY more snow Upstate and in Western New York than the city does. Despite that, there is no doubt it's a place to visit.

Get our free mobile app

Do you like being in New York State for winters, or are you more of a "let's go somewhere warm for the season" kind of person? Give us your thoughts when you chat with us on our station app.

5 Must Have Items For Your Car In The Winter Winter is coming to WNY, make sure you have everything you need when you are on the road.