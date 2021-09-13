If you’ve ever wanted to live in a mansion, here’s your chance.

The French Country Chateau is located on Brown Road in Stillwater, NY and can be yours for a cool $8.9 million.

The custom mansion was built in 2017 and sits on 15 acres of land with spectacular views of Saratoga Lake.

It features five-bedroom suites, seven and-a-half bathrooms and a separate pool house with kitchenette, full bath and fireplace.

The kitchen features imported Italian backsplash, a colossal marble island, walk-in pantry and more.

You can relax with friends and family in the Great Room or take a walk down the Travertine Marble sidewalk to the Club Room with full bar. Have you seen those beams and cathedral ceilings?

See for yourself and image the lifestyle that comes with this home.

And when it's time to unwind, head upstairs via elevator or the custom staircase into the Master Suite of your dreams with white marbled bath, deep soaking tub, steam shower and sauna. leading to a four-car garage.

If that’s not enough, the outdoor area features an in-ground pool, built-in BBQ, wood burning fireplace and more! Sounds so relaxing, even on rainy Upstate New York days, this would be a peaceful place to relax and unwind from a busy work day.

The residence is located in Stillwater, NY, a Town in Saratoga County with a population of 8,287.

The town contains a village called Stillwater. The town is at the eastern border of the county, southeast of Saratoga Springs and borders both Rensselaer and Washington counties.

Saratoga National Historical Park is located within the town's limits.

