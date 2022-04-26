This is the "go to" Egg and Olive sandwich. This is a sandwich that I grew up with as at least once a week, my mom would make this sandwich for our lunch. Surprisingly, I've discovered, this is not a sandwich that is well known.

Is the Egg and Olive sandwich a Mohawk Valley creation?

Let's be honest. The Egg and Olive sandwich is not an overly complex recipe.

Egg and Olive Sandwich - Photo credit Bill Keeler / TSM Egg and Olive Sandwich - Photo credit Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

The ingredients are pretty simple. A few hard boiled eggs, sliced green olives, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper, and I use about 2 tablespoons of Hellman's Mayonnaise.

I use the Kwik Kut food chopper (made in Mohawk, NY) to chop up the hard boiled eggs.

Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

Then I add the salt and pepper, mayonnaise, and mustard. Then, I add the sliced green olives and mix.

Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

Now it's time to bring in some quality bread (toasted, or not) and add a generous portion of the egg and olive.

Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

There you have it! The classic Egg and Olive Sandwich.

Egg Salad is very popular, but when you Google the Egg and Olive sandwich, only a few results come up. While Egg Salad is widely known, the deliciousness of the Egg and Olive Sandwich seem to be a hidden secret.

I'm not sure if this sandwich is more widely known here in the Mohawk Valley, but I can tell you it is not nearly as popular (or in many cases even known) outside our Central New York area.

If you've never had the sandwich, it's well worth the work. The olives add zest to the otherwise bland egg salad, and the fact is, it's very easy to make.

Enjoy.

