These 15 New York State Counties Have The Highest Home Prices

Buying home across America is expensive. According to Realtor.com, the national median home price for single family homes hit a new record high of $405,000 in March. Where in New York State are the highest home prices?

$405,000 is very expensive to buy a home. But in New York? The average is higher in some places, and much lower in others. We are pretty lucky in the Upstate New York region that a home around $150,000 can buy a massive home, with massive property too.

It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. We already know that there are very expensive places to live in our state, you can read that full list here.

It should come as no shock that one of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. If we took that out of the equation, where would your wallet be hurting the most?

HomeSnacks took a look at the numbers and discovered that places in the Central New York region, and the Mohawk Valley, were far from being the most expensive. We actually made the list of the cheapest places to live. Ilion came in at Number One for the cheapest place to live in New York. So for all the complaining we sometimes do in this area for cost of living, we might not need to anymore.

If you average out the current median home price the real estate website lists for each of New York States counties, Where are the most expensive places? Here's a quick look at the Top 15:

Based on the most up to date statistics from Realtor.com, these 15 counties have the highest median home prices. Scroll through to see how much they cost and what the largest and/or most expensive home on the market in that county looks like.

