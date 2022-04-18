New York State Police have identified the driver of a vehicle who was killed after crashing head-on into a tree truck on Route 17 in the Town of Tuxedo in Rockland County.

Troopers say 23-year-old Ahkem Chu III of Chester, NY was driving a Honda Accord on Route 17 headed southbound when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck the tree truck, which troopers say was 'fully loaded.'

At this time, police say it is not known what caused Chu to cross into the opposite lane of traffic.

The tree truck driver and a passenger were not seriously injured, police said.

State Police are still investigating and said officials said there were assisted at the scene by the Town of Tuxedo Police Department and the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

