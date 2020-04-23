There’s an Online Petition to Make Streaming Services Free

Should all streaming platforms be free to help with the stress of isolation? There's a viral petition that seems to think so.

There's nothing worse than being stuck in quarantine with nothing to watch on TV. Even if you have Netflix there's a good chance you have long binged on just about everything good on there. Maybe it's time to invest in another streaming service like Amazon Prime, Hulu or Disney Plus but having all of those can get pricey at over $10 a piece. That bill could add up pretty quickly.

There's an online petition on Change.org that has over 60,000 signatures make streaming services free for 60 days. The hope is that this would encourage people to stay inside during the nationwide pause.