There’s a ‘Food Truck Drive-Thru’ This Weekend

Over the past month or so, we've seen an increase in socially distanced food events taking place in the Central New York. The first we saw took place thank to the popular New York State Fair vendor, Pizza Fritte, and since has expanded into numerous 'fair food' themed drive-thrus.

If you're a fan of food trucks and the variety of options they provide, you need to head to the State Fairgrounds for a delicious event by the Syracuse Food Truck Association.

June 5th and June 6th from noon until 8 pm, head over to the Gray parking lot at Gate 7 off of State Fair Blvd for some food truck eats from four different trucks. Toss & Fire, Papa Gallo, Galloway's BBQ & Catering and Cue Dogs will all be there.

Toss & Fire is a wood-fired pizzeria and craft beer bar in the village of North Syracuse with multiple pizza trucks that they bring to numerous events in the area. They specialize in Neapolitan inspired pizzas.

Papa Gallo's Taco Truck specializes in Tex-Mex cuisine, serving up Tacos, Burritos, Loaded Nachos & Quesadillas.

Galloway's BBQ and Catering offers options 'from the grill' and 'from the fryer,' as well as BBQ options like chicken and rib dinners.

Cue Dogs is a hot dog cart that features the ever popular Hoffman hot dogs and Gianelli sausage.

This may be the only food truck event this weekend, but there's other options in terms of a drive-thru, and definitely closer to home.

Main Events Amusements started 'Carnival Eats Syracuse' a few weeks ago, and it was such a success, they are starting 'Carnival Eats Utica.' It's happening the next two weekends at the Elks Lodge on Champlin Ave. Everyone’s deep fried carnival favorites can be ordered and delivered safely to your car. This way you can still enjoy the amazing fair food, and practice social distancing.

So much food. So little time.