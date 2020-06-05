A New York teen who cleaned up after the recent riots has been given a car, insurance for a year and a full scholarship.

18-year-old Antonio Gwynn spent 10 hours cleaning Bailey Avenue in Buffalo after violence erupted during the George Floyd protests.

Matt Block, who was selling his 2004 Mustang convertible, decided to give it to Gwynn instead. "I couldn't come to grips with selling it and this was a good way for me to get rid of it and know someone that gets it is going to appreciate it,” Block told WKBW.

Photo Credit - WKBW via YouTube

Appreciate it Gwynn will. He tells WKBW the car is the same as the one his late mother first owned, right down to the same color. "It seems like this is a movie going on."

Briceland Insurance Agency is covering the insurance on the car for one year. "We need to get together our whole city and show people how there's so many good people here," said Bob Briceland.

Gwynn was also given a full scholarship to Medaille College. A dream he thought he'd have to save up for while attending trade school. “I literally stopped, pulled over, and I started crying, so did my great aunt. And my little cousin did also," Gwynn said.

Gwynn will study business and mechanics on the side and has plans to open his own repair shop. "I always wanted to be someone who could help everyone with their car problems," Gwynn told WKBW.