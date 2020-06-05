Drive-In and Drive-Through Graduations Allowed in New York

Seniors have missed out on so much this year due to the coronavirus. From proms to graduations. Now, graduations are allowed in New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the go ahead for drive-in or drive-through graduations in New York. "The school year is coming to an end. I know a lot of graduates are disappointed. We're going to allow drive-in and drive-through student graduations," Cuomo said during his daily briefing. "We will keep evaluating."

It may not be the typical graduation ceremony, but nothing has been typical the last few months. Businesses have had to adjust, creating new ways to stay open. Schools have done the same, hanging banners from street poles, placing signs in yards to honor graduating seniors. At least seniors will now have some sort of graduation ceremony to celebrate all their hard work, which is better than not having one at all.

"It's one of those real moments in life going to a college graduation or a high school graduation," Cuomo said. "So not to have the graduation is painful. I get it. As soon as we can do it, we will. If there's a way drive-ins or drive-throughs can be helpful, I hope that makes a difference in the meantime."