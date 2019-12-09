There’s a Fake Roller Rink in Central New York

If you blink, you might miss it. But if you do notice this new sign on Old Liverpool Road, don't get your hopes up. The retro sign for the Valarena Roller Rink is not for a new skating facility, but instead for a set for a new movie coming to Hulu.

According to Syracuse.com, the roller rink is a part of the upcoming movie "The Ultimate Playlist of Noise" with Keean Johnson ("Alita: Battle Angel") and Madeline Brewer ("The Handmaid's Tale"). IMDb's synopsis of the movie describes Marcus, played by Johnson, as an audio-obsessed high school senior who decides to make The Ultimate Playlist of Noise after he finds out he has to have brain surgery that will make him deaf.

The fake roller rink sign may look pretty realistic on the one side, but the other side shows the space's reality. The Liverpool facility used to be home to the Lakeview Bowling Center and is now available. And who knows, maybe its part in this upcoming movie will make it a hot commodity on the central New York market!

TSM Kari Jakobsen

If you're bummed that the Valarena Roller Rink isn't actually open to the public, there are other options if you want to go rollerskating. There's rinks in Fulton, Rome and Oneonta that are actually open for business. Find more details here.