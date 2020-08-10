Young New York Boy Tells Jokes For a Cause During COVID

Being funny can pay big time. One New York boy named Colin found that out for himself this year when he decided to use his humor for a good cause.

Colin decided to spend his quarantine telling jokes for a profit. He charged just 25 cents per joke (certainly keeping his family entertained at home) and ended up with $78. If you do the math, Colin told 312 jokes to gather up all that money!

What's even cooler about Colin's quarantine project was that he didn't keep the money for himself. After building up his $78, Colin dropped by the Amsterdam Police Department near his home and donated the jar full of cash to the department's K9 Fund. He even dressed up like the superhero he is, throwing on his Superman mask to take photos with the Amsterdam officers and even offering to tell them some jokes.... although he probably didn't charge this time around!

The Amsterdam Police Department shared photos from Colin's visit on its Facebook page, writing about this young boy's astounding generosity.

"Thank you, Colin!" the department wrote. "You are so generous and kind! The world needs more people like you!"

Facebook users shared their praise for Colin in the post's comments as well, but also commended Colin's parents for raising such a kind and thoughtful boy.

You can check out all of the pictures from Colin's visit and the full post from the police department on APD's Facebook page.