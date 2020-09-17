Utica’s Food Pantry In Need Of More Donations

The Utica Food Pantry has had it’s fair share of difficulties since the pandemic started. They could really use your help.

The Utica Food Pantry has been lucky with donations from a few companies and local residents this year. This has helped keep food on the shelves but, Russell Brooks, Chairman of Board of Directors for the Utica Food Pantry, tells Eyewitness News the pantry is always in need of more food.

“We offer a variety of very nutritious food to those in need, to those struggling, and there have been more and more of them with this Coronavirus. A few months ago actually i thought that the shelves were bare, I thought maybe we’d be out of business.” – Russell Brooks, Chairman of Board of Directors, Utica Food Pantry “We get people everyday, new people that come in a sign up. We even have some that would come in donate food or money and now, they’re coming in for help. So, things have changed.” – Russell Brooks, Chairman of Board of Directors, Utica Food Pantry

Currently they accept a variety of non perishable foods and monetary donations. Since the pandemic, the pantry has had to make some changes. You must follow the social distancing lines and all clients and staff must wear a mask.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How To Donate Food

If you're a local office, business, church or organization, the Utica Food Pantry has ade it easy for you to gather food and make donations. You could host a food drive.

Complete our quick Food Drive Registration Form so that we will have the necessary donor information to acknowledge your efforts. To make your food drive a success download our Food Drive Toolkit.

You can also donate in person at 729 Broadway, Utica, NY 13502.

About The Utica Food Pantry

The Utica Food Pantry was founded in 1982. In 2019, there were over 1900 client visits to the Pantry. There is no charge to clients for Pantry items or services. They’re open Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information visit their website here.