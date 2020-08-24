The Top 3 Syracuse Spots if You’re in Town for Just a Few Hours

A college buddy who lives in Texas recently stopped in Syracuse for half a day. After sending his son driving off to college in Massachusetts, Bob had a few hours to kill and was looking for some ideas on what to do.

The folks at his hotel right off the New York State Thruway near Carrier Circle suggested he visit Green Lakes State Park. So, that's what we did. I picked him up and we walked around the beautiful, emerald green meromictic glacial lakes just east of Syracuse in Fayetteville. The lakes are bookended by a busy public beach on one end and the Robert Trent Jones-designed Green Lakes golf course on the other.

After the walk around the soft trail surrounding Green Lakes (which is comprised of Green Lake and Round Lake), we grabbed lunch to go from Wegmans in DeWitt, and drove past the roof renovation project at the Carrier Dome, before getting him to his flight at Hancock International.

We "did" the Syracuse essentials in two hours:

What are YOUR three essential stops in Syracuse or Utica-Rome if you've got only a couple of hours to show a friend? Drop us a note with your suggestions, as we continue our Explore CNY series during the pandemic conditions of COVID-19.