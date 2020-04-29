The Sabres Could Be In The Playoffs When The NHL Returns

The NHL is still weighing its options for a return to the ice this sping/summer. Many ideas have been thrown out there, in terms of the playoff format when the league does return, but one idea looks to be the front-runner and it would make the Buffalo Sabres a playoff team!

According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, via Mark Spector of Sportsnet, the most popular playoff format idea is this:

The top 6 teams from each division meet in one city.

They open with a best-of-three series between the 1 and 2 seeds to decide a division winner.

The 3 seed plays the 6 seed, while 4 plays 5 in a right to keep playing.

The reason that's important for Sabres fans is because guess who's the 6th-place team in the Atlantic Division? That's right -- Buffalo.

The Sabres have 68 points, six more than seventh-place Ottawa. In the usual format, however, the Sabres were 13 points out of the Wild Card playoff position, which obvioulsy, wouldn't come close to a playoff seed.

If this scenario is the one they go with and the NHL does resume this June or July, the Sabres would be in a one-game playoff to advance. Crazy.