Mike Myers Pays Tribute to Buffalo in Late Show Appearance

Donning a blue NHL Sabres jersey, Mike Myers appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night and espoused some love for the grieving city of Buffalo. Myers touched on his deep connection with the Queen City, having grown up in Toronto, which is just a short distance across the border.

"Just wanted to send some love to the people of Buffalo. They're our neighbor to the south-- I'm from Toronto, Canada... I was just thinking how much we love Buffalo and wanted to send our love to you. That's all." -Mike Myers on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Canadian actor said he would go to Buffalo often because it was easier to buy beer. Canadians seeking alcohol had to deal with something called the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) which required them to fill out a form every time they wanted to buy alcohol.

"Being Canadian" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Americans -- and apparently Canadians -- are still mourning the senseless loss of 10 lives that were taken by racist gunman Payton Gendron in a Tops supermarket last Saturday, May 14th.

Other topics Myers discussed with Colbert was his love of The Beatles, and being the recipient of the last letter ever written by George Harrison before his death in 2001. Myers said he "inhaled" the critically-acclaimed multi-series Get Back that chronicled the legendary band's creative process during the recording of their 1970 album Let It Be.

The two funnyman also chatted about their fascination of secret societies, and discussed Myers long-running comedic partnership with fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey.

Myers appeared on The Late Show to promote his new Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate.

15 Guests Who Were Banned From 'Saturday Night Live'

'Saturday Night Live' Movies That Were Never Made