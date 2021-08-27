New Sabres Goalie Has The Coolest Looking “Buffalo” Pads Ever [PHOTOS]

Yeah, I know, the Buffalo Sabres haven't been good in a decade and chances are they will not have a great team once again this season.

Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen were traded. They lost Linus Ullmark and Jake McCabe to free agency and captain Jack Eichel wishes to be traded and that could happen at any moment.

So, any excitement for the Sabres is off-the-ice and while this technology is about what happens on the ice, it has more to do with a new player's equipment which is flat out amazing.

The Sabres signed 32-year-old goaltender Aaron Dell in the offseason. He has played for the San Jose Sharks and spent last season as a backup with the New Jersey Devils.

Dell will likely split time between Buffalo and Rochester, as they also signed 40-year-old goaltender Craig Anderson and have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but when Dell does play games with the Sabres, you're going to love the pads he's wearing.

Dell's pads resemble a Buffalo and the design looks incredible. Check out these photos.

The design is from Chance Clark and is easily the coolest looking pads for an NHL goaltender I have ever seen. I want Dell to play more games this season just because I want to see these bad boys on the ice!

Are there any other pads that you can think of that were as cool as Dell's Sabres ones?

