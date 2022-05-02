Odds are you've driven by this building, but did you notice the odd feature?

It's Hard To Miss This Building

Being that it sits right on the corner of perhaps the busiest intersection in Utica, you've surely seen it. Unless you really stared at it, and investigated its exterior, you might not have noticed anything odd. But, take a look at the windows.

Can You See What Is Odd Here?

Look closely at the windows, there actually aren't any windows at all above the ground floor.

Whoever owns the building and decided to do that, well done. At a glance, even if you're only 20 feet away from the building, you might have never noticed that these windows are made of wood and paint.

It's Actually Smart

Obviously, there aren't any tenants occupying the space above the ground floor of this Genesee Street building, so why not board the windows up. There could be a glaring drawback to doing that though. Instead, paint them to look like windows. So, kudos to the owner of the building for this brilliant idea.

After asking quite a few people, it doesn't seem like this was ever noticed. Which just goes to show what an amazing idea it was to do. Even with painted windows, there isn't anything that seems absurd, unless you really take a good look closely.

Were you someone who happened to have already noticed this? If so, let us know when you first noticed it inside our station app.

