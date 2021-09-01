The Most Gorgeous Log Cabin In New York Is an $11 Million Mansion [PHOTOS]

Any log cabin or lodge is my kind of getaway. It screams privacy and just getting away from your life worries. It also helps that they're usually out in the country, which I personally love.

However, most log cabins or lodge homes don't come with an $11 million price tag and features 10,000-square-feet in space, but that's exactly what this lodge in New York State does.

Located in upstate New York, right off of Lake Placid, this giant log cabin mansion doubles as a beautiful lake home with any amenity you could ever ask for.

Listed on Zillow for $11 million, the estate has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It features stone fireplaces, a two-story elevator, and a giant chef's kitchen.

There's also a guest house and a boathouse where you can take boats out on one of the best vacation spots in the northeast, along with a huge deck to enjoy views of the lake.

My favorite parts of the home are definitely the bedrooms and living areas, which have a massive amount of space to relax and the settings are stunning.

Check out some of the photos, courtesy of Zillow.

