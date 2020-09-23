Former NFL Players Will Compete On This Reality Show

Williams and Barnidge are not the only former athletes on the show. Former Applachian State basketball player Frank Eaves will compete on a team with his father.

Williams, Barnidge, and Eaves join a long list of athletes who have competed on the show. The list includes:

Shaun Marion

Tim Janus

Joey Chestnut

Steven Langton

Bates Battaglia

Steve Smith

Herbert "Flight Time" Lang

Nathaniel "Big Easy" Lofton

The thirty second season of The Amazing Race will debut on Wednesday October 14th at 9pm on CBS 6. Will you be watching DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge compete on this year's show? Let us know by leaving a comment below or by downloading the FREE 104.5 The Team app and leaving a message there.