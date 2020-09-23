Top Halloween Costumes for Kids, Adults, and Even Pets for 2020

Halloween is just over 5 weeks away. And with the Covid-19 pandemic, nobody's really sure what Halloween will look like this year.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he would not issue a statewide ban against trick-or-treating, and that it would be left up to local municipalities. And whether or not to kids go door-to-door begging for candy on the 31st, a lot of parents will still want to get their kids costumes even if just to take pictures and share with families and friends.

So what are the most popular costumes for 2020? Here are the top choices according to the National Retail Federation. We'll start with the kids.

According to the National Retail Federation, you will be seeing a lot of princesses, superheroes, including Spider-Man and Batman, witches, vampires, and characters from the movie “Frozen”. Personally I'm kind of shocked that is still so popular.

When it comes to adults, a lot of those same costumes are the biggest sellers so far this year, including Batman, witches, and vampires. Also making the list of top 10 most popular costumes for adults are pirates, ghosts, and with nod of respect to the frontline workers, doctors and nurses made the list as well.

What about dressing up your pets? If you're looking for the most popular costumes for your four-legged friends, according to the report, they include a superhero, dogs dressing up as cats, cats dressing up as dogs, witches, devil's, bumblebees, and my wife Chris already bought our 10 month old Golden Retriever a Halloween costume that's on the list, poor Hagar is going to be a hot dog for Halloween. That's him pictured above. And as you can see, he's not too happy.

[via: National Retail Federation]