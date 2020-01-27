Second Person Arrested In Connection With Rome Auto Parts Theft

New York State Police have announced an additional arrest in the theft of catalytic converters from an auto parts store in Rome.

In addition to the arrest of Richard Tennant Jr. on January 17th, State Police have now arrested 21-year-old Colton Shaffer of Rome.

Authorities are accusing Shaffer of destroying and damaging several vehicles and stealing catalytic converters to sell for scrap. Police believe Shaffer and Tennant Jr. worked together.

According to police, Shaffer is also facing an additional charge of Felony Burglary for an alleged incident in the outer district of Rome, where he is accused of breaking into a barn to steal additional converters and sold them to a business in Marcy.

Shaffer was remanded to Oneida County Jail on $5,000 bail and will appear in Rome City Court at a later date. He's facing charges of Auto Stripping, Criminal Mischief and Grand Larceny.

