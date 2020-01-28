It’s Winter and the Fishing is Great at Sylvan Beach

Oneida Lake is known as one of the premier summer spots for fishing. And apparently the winter months aren't too shabby either. Ice fishing is the thing to do this year.

The Sylvan Verona Beach Resort Association is reporting anglers from all over the Northeast are descending to the eastern shore of Oneida Lake. Photos shared on social media shows plenty of anglers on the ice. The Association also quotes local residents as saying "they have witnessed some of the largest numbers of people fishing on the lake in many years.

Want to grab a walleye or perch of your own? Parking is free and the access is easy in the Lakefront Parking lot in Sylvan Beach. Here are the regulations you need to know. And you can see the action for yourself with Sylvan Beach's Live Cams.