What sounds like a scene from a Superhero movie, several heroes in New York rallied together to lift a SUV to save a woman trapped underneath.

A young woman was struck by a driver while attempting to cross the street in New York City, trapping her underneath, on Sunday January 26th. Colby Droscher caught the moment several brave citizens rushed to help and shared it on Twitter. "Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out," he tweeted.

Watch as strangers run to surround the vehicle and lift it high enough to free the young woman. Somehow she miraculously escaped serious injury according to the NY Daily News.

The video already has over 4 million views.