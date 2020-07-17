The ‘Grand Canyon of the East’ Opens New Outdoor Recreation Area

Letchworth State Park, considered the 'Grand Canyon of the East' announced the opening of a $2 million recreation area and a restored boathouse for whitewater rafting, just over 2 hours from Utica.

The project, which began in April 2019, adds table games, badminton and pickle ball courts, bocce and shuffleboard, as well as a fitness loop to the state park. the project also includes the restoration of a historic bathhouse that is used by the whitewater rafting compnay, Adventure Calls Outfitters.

Luke Tubia/TSM

Letchworth State Park is one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern U.S., featuring three major waterfalls as the Genesee River makes it way through the gorge between cliffs - as high as 600 feet in some places - surrounded by forests.

There's something for everyone, with 66 miles of well-marked hiking trails and trails available for horseback riding, biking, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing.

If you'd like to try whitewater rafting, contact Adventure Calls. Water-level permitting you can choose to raft 5 1/2 miles down the river, or ride an inflatable kayak.

