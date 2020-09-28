Tim’s Pumpkin Patch is Great Fun for Kids, Family and Friends

Tim's Pumpkin Patch is a great place to spend part of a day this fall, and it's only about an hour from Utica.

Located just off Route 20 in Marietta, it's between Skaneateles and Lafayette, home of the more famous attraction, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards. But Tim's, born in 1986, is a worthy rival and has a lot of character. As you can tell from the photos we took this past weekend, a great deal of love and a homespun personal touch goes into their presentation.

We recently told you about Tim's delicious pumpkin funnel cake, which we got to sample. But that's just a small part of Tim's appeal.

Here's just some of what's going on in this small corner of Marietta, New York, near the northern tip of Otisco Lake:

Hay rides

Fossil dig

Pumpkin picking

Food

Corn Maze

Live animals (including famous pigs Chris P. Bacon and Piggy Smalls)

Sunflower field

They've also got a barn with a bar, and they serve beers and hard ciders for the grown-ups. There's more info here on their Facebook page.

Tim's Pumpkin Patch is another great spot for outdoor fun that's a great way to beat the COVID-19 pandemic blues, and a good reason why it's on our list of top Explore CNY destinations to visit this fall.