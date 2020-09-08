The Eagles Are Paying A QB To Sit On His Couch This Season

This could be the ultimate job ever!

According to ESPN.com, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to pay former Quarterback Josh McCown $12,000 per week to basically sit on his couch and watch the team.

McCown signed with the Eagle's practice squad and at the ripe old age of 41, he is the oldest practice squad player ever in NFL history.

As a practice squad player, he will not train in Philly, but will keep up to date via virtual meetings from his home in Texas. He will be used as an emergency back up in case Carson Wentz or any of the Philly QBs test positive for COVID-19 during the season.

McCown played in three games last season for the Eagles.

Currently, the Eagles have quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts, and Nate Sudfeld on their active roster.

McCown is expected to make roughly $192,000 this regular season for sitting on his couch!