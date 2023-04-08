Not to be a negative Nancy, but there are a lot of rural areas in Upstate New York that are pretty bleak looking. Look, I get that not every resident can afford a professional landscaper, but that doesn't mean you can't take some pride in where you live. The front lawn is a usually a pretty good place to start, since it's what everybody sees when they drive past.

"It's my property, I can do what I want!!!" is a popular defensive position to take, and you're right. You can do what you want. But that just means people like me will make fun of you. If that doesn't bother you... cool! No harm, no foul.

Canva Canva loading...

Some small towns in Upstate New York look downright post-apocalyptic. You ever see a front porch made entirely of cardboard? Pretty sure I have. Honestly, I've driven through some areas that make Deliverance look like a hip Bohemian wonderland. Some people treat their front lawns as, like, actual rooms in their house. Where they just throw whatever, wherever, right out there where the elements can batter them.

I grew up in a very small Upstate New York town myself, so when I point these things out, please understand that I'm doing it from a place of authority: I know what I'm talking about.

Let's take a look at the 7 biggest eyesores you'll find on Upstate New York lawns:

The 7 Biggest Eyesores You'll Find on Upstate New York Lawns Not everyone can afford a professional landscaper, but that doesn't mean you can't take pride in where you live.

Which New York Town is the "Trashiest"? Decide for yourself which town on my ride to and from work is the "trashiest" by taking a look at these staggering photos of litter on the side of the road.