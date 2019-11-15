That Costco Coupon You Keep Seeing on Social Media Isn’t Real

Do you see what I see? Another coupon scam people are falling for during the holidays.

Costco is warning customers about a $75 coupon spreading on social media. "Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons. While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco."

Instead of receiving savings for Christmas, you're giving scammers the gift - access to your friends list and email addresses they can sell. Worst case scenario, rather than a lump of coal, you could get malware on your computer trying to download the fake coupon.

To have yourself a merry little Christmas, NEVER click on a link unless you're expecting it.

Enter your number to get our mobile branded app

If you've been a victim of identity theft, contact the Identity Theft Resource Center by calling 888-400-5530.