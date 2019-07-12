That’s $80 Wegman’s Coupon on Your Facebook Feed is Fake

Attention Wegman's shoppers. That's $80 coupon you're seeing all over your Facebook feed is fake.

The savings scam is spreading all over social media and Wegman's is warning customers NOT to click on it. It's not real and a spokesperson from the company tells media outlets they are working to get it removed from Facebook.

If you click on the fake $80 coupon, you're directed to another site to take a survey. It's just another way for scammers to get your personal information and possibly infect your device with a virus.