One Central New York Wholesale Club Offers Cheaper Gas for Nonmembers

Need a little relief at the pumps? With gas prices continuing to soar, every little penny you can save will help, especially if you travel a lot. You can get cheaper gas at Costco without having to get a membership.

Costco, a member warehouse club, offers lower prices on band name items. When it first opened in 1976 as Price Club it only served small businesses. That later changed to include everyone who purchased a membership.

Costco provides a wide selection of merchandise, plus the convenience of specialty departments and exclusive member services at the best possible prices.

One of those member services is lower gas prices. But nonmembers can save at the pumps too. You just need a Costco gift card. It can be used in the store and at the gas station.

Nonmembers as well as members, may use Costco Shop Cards to shop at any Costco location.

All you have to do is find someone you know that IS a Costco member and have them buy you a gift card.

Camillus Costco Gas

Gas is at $4.24 a gallon at the Camillus Costco, according to Gas Buddy. But it's only a few cents more at the Sunoco on Milton Avenue in Camillus where prices are $4.29. The next cheapest in the area is $4.39. So it may not be worth all the hassel of getting that gift card after all.

Unfortunately, Sam's Club and BJ's Warehouse do not allow gift cards to be used at the pumps. But prices at the BJ's in North Utica are at $4.29 a gallon. And there are a few places where you can fill up for less.

Utica/Rome Gas

In Utica/Rome the best place to get cheap gas is in Stittville where the price for a gallon is only

$4.15, a steal compared to everywhere else. And you don't need a membership or a friend who has one.

