A 12 year-old girl was buried in a snowbank after Winter Storm Gail dumped snow in feet across New York state.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Middle Road in the town of Knox after a 12 year-old girl was buried in a snow bank, in what Sheriff Craig Apple called 'a horrible accident.' Deputies learned a family member was plowing the driveway and accidentally buried the child who was out playing.

Family members located the girl and performed CPR, according to Albany County Sheriff Apple. She was taken to the hospital and is doing well.