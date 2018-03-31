Margot Robbie Is a Stylish Femme Fatal in First ‘Terminal’ Poster

Just last week we got the first look at M argot Robbie ’s new neo-noir thriller, Terminal , which I swear has nothing to do with the Tom Hanks-Spielberg movie. (Or does it?) The brief teaser gave us a peek into a neon-lit criminal underground, and today’s new poster offers a proper look at the film’s cast.

Terminal stars Robbie as a mysterious woman named Annie who crosses paths with two assassins ( Max Irons , Dexter Fletcher ). The new poster has Robbie in the same red high-collar coat from the initial photo, serving Vertigo Kim Novak vibes meets Basic Instinct Sharon Stone. What’s not to like? The poster also features the first look at Mike Myers and Simon Pegg ’s characters.

Terminal is the feature debut from writer-director Vaughn Stein, who previously worked as a director’s assistant on Beauty and the Beast and World War Z . Here’s the full synopsis:

This movie follows two assassins with a sinister mission, a fatally ill teacher, an enigmatic janitor, and a waitress with a double life. Murderous consequences unravel as their lives meet at the hands of a criminal mastermind wanting revenge.

According to Collider , who debuted the poster, Robbie will unveil the first full trailer later today. Stay tuned for that. Terminal hits theaters May 11, 2018.