Goodbye Birds of Prey . Hello Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn 💋 ) which is the upcoming DC Comics film’s official title — as revealed by star Margot Robbie today on her Instagram account:

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Twitter account confirmed the news — along with the Birds of Prey movie’s release date: February 7, 2020. Awe, you can take your Puddin’ to see Harley Quinn on Valentine’s Day! How romantic.

Based on the long-running comic book series about a group of female crimefighters who protect Gotham City, the Birds of Prey movie will also feature Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress, and Rosie Perez as long-time Batman supporting character turned superhero Renee Montoya AKA “The Question.” The only credited screenwriter on Ms. Robbie’s script remains Christina Hodson, who also wrote the upcoming Bumblebee movie. Cathy Yan is currently attached to direct.

Harley Quinn isn’t typically portrayed as a member of the Birds of Prey in the comics — but then again she wasn’t typically portrayed as a member of the Suicide Squad in the comics before the 2010s. It’s never too late to join a new super-group. That cast is promising, and Birds of Prey has always been one of DC’s more interesting team books. Plus, I’d rather see Robbie’s Harley Quinn spun off into her own movie than another Suicide Squad movie. (Which may still happen anyway. But clearly this is happening first.)